China court upholds death sentence for Canadian Robert Schellenberg

A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

The verdict on Schellenberg comes at a time when relations between the two countries remain frozen following Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive in late 2018.

Schellenberg was detained by Chinese authorities in December 2014, charged with drug smuggling in January 2015, and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on November 28 2018.

A few days later on December 1, Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, in Vancouver on a US extradition warrant.

China warned of unspecified consequences unless Meng was released.