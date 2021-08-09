Rwandan immigrant suspected of killing French priest who sheltered him

A Rwandan immigrant walked into French police station on Monday and said he had murdered the Catholic priest giving him shelter while he awaited possible trial over a fire at a cathedral last year, official sources said.

The 40-year-old surrendered himself in the mid-morning, a source familiar with the investigation said. Shortly afterwards, police found the priest's body in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, in the Vendee region.

“All my support to Catholics in our country after the dramatic killing of a priest in the Vendee. I'm headed there,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The killing will raise pressure on President Emmanuel Macron over his security and immigration policy, eight months out from a presidential election that will see his biggest challenge come from the far-right.

France's immigration authorities handed the Rwandan national an expulsion order in 2019, but he remained in the country.