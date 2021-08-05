World

Groom injured, at least 17 dead as lightning hits wedding party in Bangladesh

By Staff Reporter - 05 August 2021 - 09:27
It has been reported that wedding guests were getting off a boat heading towards the bride's house when they were struck by lightning. File photo
It has been reported that wedding guests were getting off a boat heading towards the bride's house when they were struck by lightning. File photo
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

What was supposed to be a celebration of the union of two families in Bangladesh turned out to be the worst day of their lives as lightning crashed their wedding party, killing at least 17 people.

Authorities said the groom was not spared from the lightning but he survived, while the bride was not with the party.

The BBC reports that wedding guests were getting off a boat heading towards the bride's house when they were struck by lightning.

Bangladesh is no stranger to killer lightnings as more than 200 people were killed in 2016, 82 of those in a single day. 

Six-year-old girl among 11 people killed in KZN storms in a month

Violent storms have claimed the lives of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal over the past month.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting