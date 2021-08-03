World

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

By Natalia Zinets - 03 August 2021 - 11:28
Vitaly Shishov had been reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run. He was later found dead in a park near his home. Stock photo.
Vitaly Shishov had been reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run. He was later found dead in a park near his home. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing, Ukrainian police said.

Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after not returning home from a run.

Police said they had launched a criminal case for suspected murder but would investigate all possibilities including murder disguised as suicide.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence,” the police statement said.

Belarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech Republic offer visas

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was "safe and secure" ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have become havens for Belarusians during a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election last year.

Shishov led the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) group, which helps Belarusians find accommodation, jobs and legal advice, according to its website.

The organisation said on Monday it was not able to contact Shishov. It said Shishov had left his residence at 9am and was supposed to have returned an hour later.

The Belarusian authorities have characterised anti-government protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries backed by the West, and described the actions of law enforcement agencies as adequate and necessary. 

Reuters

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting