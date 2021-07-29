World

Russia's daily Covid-19 deaths reach record high for third time

By Reuters - 29 July 2021 - 11:21
Russia is seeing a spike in Covid-19 related deaths.
Image: 123RF/perig76

Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, an all-time high it has reached three times in the last month amid a surge in cases blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,270 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,356 in Moscow. Russia has reported a total of 6,218,502 cases since the pandemic began.

