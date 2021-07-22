Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty ahead of rape trial in Los Angeles

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles ahead of a second trial.

Weinstein, 69, arrived at Los Angeles Superior Court for his first appearance there in a wheelchair, wearing a brown jail uniform, after being extradited from New York on Tuesday where he was serving 23 years in prison for rape and other sexual offences.

Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone and is appealing his 2020 New York conviction and sentence.

In Los Angeles, he faces 11 charges of attacking five women between 2004 to 2013. They include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and sexual penetration by use of force. If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Weinstein's lawyer said there was no forensic evidence or credible witnesses to the allegations.