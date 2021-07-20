World

Two rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, no damage caused: Israeli army

By Reuters - 20 July 2021 - 09:34
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting, while Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) looks on, at the Knesset in Jerusalem July 19, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting, while Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) looks on, at the Knesset in Jerusalem July 19, 2021.
Image: Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

Two rockets were launched from Lebanon overnight on Tuesday setting off sirens in northern Israel but causing no damage or injuries, and Israel's military said it responded with artillery fire.

One of the rockets was shot down by missile defences and the other landed in an open area, the military said.

Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets. The border has been mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon in Israel-Gaza conflict

A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days in the Israel-Gaza conflict, after US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister ...
News
2 months ago

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza fighting

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire on Wednesday, with no firm sign of any imminent ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?