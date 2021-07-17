World

Philippines' Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country's ruling party on Saturday

By Reuters - 17 July 2021 - 13:29
Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao last month railed at what he called Duterte's soft stance on Beijing's aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.
Philippine Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao last month railed at what he called Duterte's soft stance on Beijing's aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.
Image: Erik de Castro

Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country's ruling party on Saturday, weeks after challenging President Rodrigo Duterte over his position on China and record on fighting corruption.

Pacquiao, 42, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed Duterte in next year's presidential election, had long been among the president's strongest supporters, backing his bloody war on drugs and bid to reintroduce the death penalty.

But ties between them soured last month after Pacquiao railed at what he called Duterte's soft stance on Beijing's aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.

A faction of the ruling democratic party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, a close ally of Duterte, called the vote at a National Assembly meeting on Saturday. Cusi was elected party president.

The vote was carried out because existing officials were already past their two-year term limit, Melvin Matibag, the party's deputy secretary general, told reporters.

Duterte, who remains chairman, said in a speech to the assembly that the party was as "strong as ever and ... united in further consolidating our ranks until the end of my term and beyond".

Pacquiao said in a statement that the party should focus on preventing the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant. "If Cusi and others think that politics is more important now, that's up to them."

The eight-division champion is in the United States to train for a welterweight title match and has yet to announce his presidential bid. He took oath as the party's president in December.

What I am saying is right - Pacquiao

Philippine boxing great Manny Pacquiao doubled down Friday over gay slurs that have tarnished his reputation and cost him millions in endorsements, ...
Sport
5 years ago

Mixed martial arts star McGregor's future in doubt after freak leg break

The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break 11 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him ...
Sport
6 days ago

Reform to honour Hands of Stone

The untimely passing of Lehlohonolo Ledwaba has sent shock waves throughout the country and beyond. Yet again the boxing fraternity lost another icon ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?