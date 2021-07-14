World

Over two million Americans sign up for Obamacare under Biden drive

By Reuters - 14 July 2021 - 18:54
More than two million Americans have signed up for an Obamacare health insurance plan during a special enrollment period opened by President Joe Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a government report released on Wednesday.

The Biden administration re-opened the country's online health insurance marketplace earlier this year to give more Americans a chance to opt for benefits provided under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

The special enrollment period is set to conclude on Aug. 15.

About 1.5 million Americans opted to sign up for insurance on U.S. government website Healthcare.gov while 600,000 more enrolled in coverage through the 15 state-based marketplaces, new data released by the United States Health and Human Services shows.

In February, CVS Health Corp said it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the ACA.

