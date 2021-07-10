Charlottesville removes Confederate statue at center of deadly 2017 protest

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a car and killed.

Onlookers cheered as the statue was put on a truck and driven away. City authorities had welcomed viewers from 6 a.m. to the site of the statue in Market Street Park.

Statues honoring leaders of the pro-slavery Confederate side in the American Civil War have become a focus of protests against racism in recent years.

After the removal of the Lee statue, the focus will now move to a second park in the city where a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is due for removal, according to city spokesperson Brian Wheeler.