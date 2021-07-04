Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said.

“We don't have a specific time for the demolition,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. But she said necessary preparations for the demolition, including “drilling into columns” make the site unsafe to continue search and rescue.

“We are moving as quickly as possible,” Cava said. “We are still hopeful we can do the demolition before the storm.”

“As of this time we will not need to evacuate any (nearby) buildings,” Cava said.