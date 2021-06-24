Britney Spears wants out. What happens next in her conservatorship?

Britney Spears has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before finding freedom.

Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convince the judge that she is capable of managing her personal affairs and assets worth around $60 million, according to court documents.

"Once a person is under a conservatorship it's difficult to get out of it because the court does not want to remove those protections only to have the conservatee taken advantage of," said Los Angeles-based family lawyer Christopher Melcher.

"They would have to demonstrate that it's no longer necessary," Melcher added.

In emotional and angry remarks to the judge overseeing her case, Spears on Wednesday described the conservatorship as abusive, stupid, embarrassing and demoralizing.

The "Piece of Me" singer begged for the arrangement to be ended without having to undergo more psychological testing.

"I don't want to be evaluated, to be sat in a room with people four hours a day like they did to me before," she said. "If I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people - it makes no sense."