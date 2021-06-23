US jury clears eight officers of wrongdoing in death of black man in police custody

A grand jury in Texas on Tuesday cleared eight former police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in the death of a 26-year-old black man in custody.

The Collin County grand jury had reviewed video footage of the incident and heard testimonies from witness before coming to the decision not to indict the eight officers, said the county’s district attorney Greg Willis.

The eight officers who were dismissed in April following the death of Marvin D Scott III will not be charged with any state criminal offence.

Scott was held on March 14 on a misdemeanour marijuana possession charge.

He died after having been restrained and pepper-sprayed following his handover to the county jail, the New York Times reported, adding that a spit hood had been placed over his head.