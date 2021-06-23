World

US jury clears eight officers of wrongdoing in death of black man in police custody

By Reuters - 23 June 2021 - 08:20
Eight US police officers who were dismissed in April following the death of Marvin D Scott III in custody will not be charged.
Eight US police officers who were dismissed in April following the death of Marvin D Scott III in custody will not be charged. 
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A grand jury in Texas on Tuesday cleared eight former police officers of any criminal wrongdoing in the death of a 26-year-old black man in custody.

The Collin County grand jury had reviewed video footage of the incident and heard testimonies from witness before coming to the decision not to indict the eight officers, said the county’s district attorney Greg Willis.

The eight officers who were dismissed in April following the death of Marvin D Scott III will not be charged with any state criminal offence. 

Scott was held on March 14 on a misdemeanour marijuana possession charge.

He died after having been restrained and pepper-sprayed following his handover to the county jail, the New York Times reported, adding that a spit hood had been placed over his head.

Pulitzers honor Darnella Frazier for cellphone video of George Floyd murder

A teenager who recorded the murder of George Floyd in a clear and unrelenting single shot with her cellphone was recognized on Friday by the arbiters ...
News
6 days ago

The Collin County medical examiner had previously determined the cause of Scott’s death as “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint and struggle”.

“Marvin Scott’s family is extremely disappointed the grand jury failed to bring charges in this case,” the family’s lawyer said.

He said the evidence “provides more than sufficient probable cause for indictment”.

Dozens of people rallied together with Scott’s family at the courthouse, protesting the grand jury’s decision.

Earlier this month, the justice department passed an order to require law enforcement agents to wear body cameras when serving search and arrest warrants, adding a measure of accountability.

Last year, the US saw months of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer. 

Black man killed by sheriff's deputies serving search warrant in the US

North Carolina state officials have opened an investigation into the fatal shooting of a black man in his car by local sheriff's deputies serving him ...
News
2 months ago

Lindani Myeni's widow Lindsay thanks government, wants citizenship to settle in SA

"I don’t want to raise kids that are considered black in America, where it's clearly not safe,” Lindsay said.
News
1 month ago

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriff's deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday over their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight