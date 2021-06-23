World

Singaporean woman jailed for 30 years for 'horrific' torture, killing of Myanmar maid

By Reuters - 23 June 2021 - 09:55
Singaporean Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty to culpable homicide among 28 charges related to her abuse of Piang Ngaih Don.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Singapore's high court sentenced a woman to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for killing her Myanmar maid after more than a year of abuse that included starving, torturing and beating her.

Singaporean Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty in February to culpable homicide among 28 charges related to her abuse of Piang Ngaih Don, who was 24 and subjected to 14 months of beating that culminated in her death in 2016.

Judge See Kee Oon said that though Murugayan, 40, suffered significant psychiatric problems, the offences she committed were abhorrent and with purpose.

“The extremely aggravated and horrific circumstances of the offences are crucial considerations that tip the scales towards retribution and deterrence,” the judge said in sentencing, according to a transcript provided by the court.

“She was cognisant of her actions and purposeful in her conduct. She did not lack capacity to comprehend what she was doing.”

Murugayan's lawyer Joseph Chen said a family member of his client had asked him to file an appeal seeking a shorter prison term of 15 to 16 years so that she could still spend time with her children upon her release.

“People with psychiatric disorder look at things differently, they cannot pull themselves out of the situation,” he told Reuters.

“To the family member, the 30 years sentence is as bad as life imprisonment.”

