Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus

Indian villagers have erected a shrine to “goddess corona” and are offering her prayers in the hope that divine intervention can banish the deadly virus.

Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have placed their idol of “Corona Mata”, since they erected it this week.

“Maybe with her blessings the villagers, our village, and everyone else get some relief,” one villager, who gave her name as Sangeeta, said on Friday.