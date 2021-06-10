Biden to donate 500 million Pfizer doses, urge others to join in

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech confirmed they will provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022, which the United States will then distribute to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.

The shots, which will be produced at Pfizer's U.S. production sites, will be provided at a not-for-profit price.

"Our partnership with the U.S. government will help bring hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the poorest countries around the world as quickly as possible," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

"SUPERCHARGE THE GLOBAL FIGHT"

The donation, first reported on Wednesday, was negotiated over the past four weeks by White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients and the coronavirus task force team, a source familiar with the matter said.

It is meant to "supercharge the global fight against the pandemic," the White House said.

The pandemic has killed about 3.9 million people around the world, with the infection reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The new donations come on top of some 80 million doses Washington has already pledged to donate by the end of June, and $2 billion in funding earmarked for the COVAX program led by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the White House said.