Global websites rumble back to life after Fastly-linked outage

Government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online on Tuesday after being hit by a widespread outage linked to the US-based cloud company Fastly Inc.

High-traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were all listed as experiencing problems by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, but appeared to be coming back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to around an hour.

Fastly, one of the world’s most widely used cloud-based content delivery network providers, said: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.”

The company, which went public in 2019 and has a market capitalisation of $5bn (about R67bn), is far smaller than peers like Amazon’s AWS. It helps websites move content using less congested routes, enabling them to reach consumers faster.

The UK’s attorney general tweeted earlier that the country’s main gov.uk website was down, providing an e-mail address for queries.