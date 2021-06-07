World

Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana

By Reuters - 07 June 2021 - 10:06
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their second child.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their second child.
Image: Reuters

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Their press secretary said both mother and baby were doing well and were back at home.

Their first child, Archie, was born in 2019. 

Oprah on the best advice she’d give a suicidal person

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have shared the best piece of advice they'd give to someone feeling suicidal as they reflected on their mental health ...
S Mag
1 week ago

WATCH | Oprah, Harry get candid about mental health in new series trailer

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry get candid about their struggles in a new trailer for their mental health series.
Good Life
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...