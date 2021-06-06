World

Police in China apprehend suspect in knife attack that killed 6 and injured 14

By Reuters - 06 June 2021 - 14:16
14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable.
14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic/ File photo

Police caught a suspect in a knife attack that killed six people and injured 14 on Saturday in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing, local authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect in the attack, which took place on a pedestrian shopping street, is an unemployed 25-year-old man who was “venting anger over things not going well in the family, and pessimism”, the Communist Party in Anqing said in a statement on the social media site Weibo.

Of the 14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable, the statement said.

Two dead, six missing after accident at central China coal plant

Two people died and six were missing after an accident in a coal mine in central China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...