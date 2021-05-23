World

Nuclear monitoring deal between Iran, IAEA has expired, says top lawmaker

By Reuters - 23 May 2021 - 08:56
“From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement,” Fars quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.
“From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement,” Fars quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog had expired as of May 22, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement,” Fars quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this week it was in talks with Tehran on how to proceed with the monitoring deal. 

Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

Iran's state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X