Teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting makes first in-person court appearance

By Reuters - 22 May 2021 - 12:53
Kyle Rittenhouse listens to his attorney Mark Richards during his pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, May 21, 2021.
Image: Sean Krajacic/Kenosha News/Pool via REUTERS

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, made his first in-person court appearance on Friday ahead of trial in November.

Rittenhouse, 18, had been attending court hearings remotely from his lawyer's office but was able to appear in person before Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder for the pretrial hearing following a relaxation of Covid-19 protocols.

The teenager sat to the left of his lawyer and was wearing a blue shirt, navy blazer and black face mask. He did not speak during the hearing, which mainly covered routine matters and lasted roughly 20 minutes.

Schroeder set a few pretrial deadlines for the prosecutors and Rittenhouse's legal team, including July 1 for any motions and August 1 for a questionnaire for potential jurors.

Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

Rittenhouse had travelled on August 25 from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, had sparked large protests against police brutality and racism.

His lawyers have said their client acted in self-defence. 

