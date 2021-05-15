World

One dead, over 60 injured after tornadoes strike Wuhan, Suzhou in China - Xinhua

By Reuters - 15 May 2021 - 10:39
Debris lay by the side of a road after a tornado ripped through Caidian district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2021.
Image: STRINGER

One person died and more than 60 were injured after two different tornadoes struck the central Chinese city of Wuhan and a town in east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday night, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

In central Hubei Province's Wuhan, six people were missing, and 41 others were being treated in hospitals after a tornado ripped through the Caidian District at 8:39 p.m. local time, Xinhua said.

None of the people being treated were in a life-threatening condition, according to Xinhua. The local government in Wuhan told the news agency that the tornado snapped trees and toppled some construction site sheds.

Another tornado struck Shengze town in the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province, killing one person and injuring 21, two of whom were in a serious condition, Xinhua said.

The winds damaged electricity facilities and toppled several factory buildings in Shengze town, Suzhou city's fire brigade told Xinhua.

