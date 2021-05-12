Putin plays ice hockey in first all-star event since pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin scored several goals in a game of ice hockey on Monday, appearing in an amateur league for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Putin, who was vaccinated against Covid-19 over a month ago, said earlier on Monday that he had tested his levels of protective antibodies, generated by vaccination, the previous day and had seen strong results.

Wearing full ice hockey kit and a #11 shirt, Putin played in front of an audience gathered for the indoor gala event organised by the amateur Night Hockey League in the southern city of Sochi.

Set up in 2011, the league brings together former ice hockey stars, businessmen and Russian politicians. Putin occasionally joins in for all-star events. The last time Putin played was in December 2019, when he scored eight goals.