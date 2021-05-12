Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers

Pfizer Inc has submitted data on its Covid-19 vaccine among 12- to 15-year olds to Britain's health regulator, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for its authorization to inoculate children in the country.

“I can confirm we've submitted data on the efficacy of the vaccine in 12 to 15 years olds for review by UK MHRA,” the spokesman told Reuters by e-mail.

The move comes a day after US regulators authorised the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for use in children as young as 12.