WHO approves Sinopharm vaccine in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

'EASY STORAGE'

The decision to approve Sinopharm's vaccine was taken by WHO's technical advisory group, which met since April 26 to review the latest clinical data and manufacturing practices.

"Its easy storage requirements make it highly suitable for low-resource settings," a WHO statement said.

Tedros said that, following the approval, its separate Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) had recommended that adults over 18 receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

"On the basis of all available evidence, WHO recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of three to four weeks," the WHO said in a statement.

The vaccine, developed by Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group, has an estimated efficacy of 79% for all age groups, it said.

Alejandro Craviato, SAGE panel chair, said: "The information we have for people over 60 is still very scarce. There is no reason to think the vaccine would behave differently in this older age group."

But noting gaps in clinical data, he said that Sinopharm or national authorities should monitor people over 60, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women after vaccination.

The WHO has said it could reach a decision on China's other main Covid-19 vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week. The technical experts reviewed it on Wednesday.

Arnaud Didierlaurent, chair of WHO's technical advisory group, told the news conference: "We have started to review the report from Sinovac. We actually requested additional information to the manufacturer ... which we hope to receive very soon to make a decision."

Sinopharm, which has two Covid-19 vaccines approved in China, has supplied over 200 million doses at home and abroad, and Sinovac has shipped over 300 million doses of its shot worldwide, including at home. Both companies' vaccines have been exported to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa, many of which have had difficulty securing supplies of vaccines developed in the West.