Wuhan music festival: Thousands watch live acts in city where Covid-19 emerged

Thousands of people attended the first day of the Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival on Saturday.

In warm conditions on the first day of a five-day May Day national holiday revellers in the central Chinese city danced, bounced and screamed with delight as some of their favourite acts took the stage.

The festival was making a return in Wuhan after it was forced to be online only last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A representative for the organisers told Reuters that numbers were being restricted this year, adding that about 11,000 people were there on Saturday. Barriers were set up in front of each stage and security personnel restricted numbers in those areas. Some spectators wore masks, but many did not.