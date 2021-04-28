British PM Boris Johnson under pressure over apartment renovation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under growing pressure on Wednesday to explain who financed the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment after his former chief adviser suggested he may have broken rules on political donations.

Eight days before local elections across England, as well as the election of the Welsh and Scottish regional assemblies, Johnson is facing a stream of allegations about everything from his muddled initial handling of the Covid-19 crisis to questions about who leaked what from his office.

Asked last month about the refurbishment, Johnson's spokesperson said all donations, gifts and benefits were properly declared, and that no Conservative Party funds were being used to pay for the refurbishment.

Johnson has a taxpayer-funded £30,000 (R597,000) allowance each year for maintaining and furnishing his official residence, but anything above that must be met by the prime minister.

Ministers have said Johnson has paid for the work himself, but it is unclear when he paid, and whether the refurbishment, reported to have cost £200,000 (R3.98m) was initially financed by a loan of some kind. Under political financing rules, Johnson would have been required to declare this.

The opposition Labour party has demanded an explanation.