As tech faces a reckoning, what you do offline can get you banned

Earlier this month, Twitch announced it would start banning users for behaviour away from its site.

The move by Amazon Inc’s live-streaming platform involved hiring a law firm to conduct investigations into users’ misconduct, a new twist in the latest prominent example of tech companies acting against “off-service” behaviour.

How platforms enforce against activities conducted not just on their services but on other sites and offline is often only described vaguely in their rules. But as lawmakers and researchers examine tech’s relationship with real-world violence and harm, this moderation is gaining attention.

While some groups have praised platforms for being proactive in protecting users, others have criticise them for infringing on civil liberties.

“This isn’t content moderation, this is conduct moderation,” said Corynne McSherry, legal director at the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation

She said she was concerned about platforms that struggle to effectively moderate content on their own sites extending their reach.

In interviews, platform policy chiefs described how they drew different lines around off-service actions that could impact their sites, acknowledging a minefield of challenges.

“Our team is looking across the web at a number of different platforms and channels where we know our creators have a presence to understand as best as possible the activities they're engaging in there,” said Laurent Crenshaw, policy head at Patreon, a site where fans pay subscriptions for creators’ content.