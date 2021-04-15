US video game seeks to fight racism by putting players in the shoes of a black father

With calls for police reform and protests across the US, software engineer Bryant Young is hoping to use virtual reality (VR) to fight racism.

“Our America” puts the viewer in the driver's seat as a black father takes his son to school. Along the way, they are pulled over by the police, leading to life and death choices.

“The audience has to go through these different scenarios, whether it's subtle or overt racism, and has to navigate these different conversations and interactions properly,” explained 25-year-old Young.

When Young was 16 years old, his dad took him to buy his first car, according to the game's description on fundraising site Kickstarter. As his dad was driving them home, police pulled them over. When Young reached to open the glove box for the registration, he said the officer was ready to pull out his gun, a frightening moment but one that did not result in violence.