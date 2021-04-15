Minnesota officer who shot Daunte Wright after traffic stop charged with manslaughter

The white suburban police officer who fatally shot a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge.

Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, just outside Minneapolis, for what police said was an expired vehicle registration, then struggled with police and was shot to death by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who drew her handgun instead of a Taser in what officials called an accident.

The shooting escalated tensions in a region already on edge over the ongoing trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the use of deadly force last May against George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was suspected of passing a bogus $20 bill.

Potter, a 26-year department veteran, was taken into custody by agents of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at its office in nearby St. Paul, authorities said.

She was booked into Hennepin County jail on a charge of second-degree manslaughter but released hours later after posting $100,000 bond, according to jail records. Her first court appearance was set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).

Hundreds of protesters massed outside Brooklyn Center police headquarters for a fourth night on Wednesday, attending a rally that was mostly peaceful as organizers urged the crowd to remain orderly as darkness fell.

Groups of demonstrators, however, persisted in taunting a column of sheriff's deputies posted behind a chain-link fence in front of the building and throwing objects over the barrier, prompting officers to periodically approach the fence and douse those on the other side with pepper spray. Flash-bang rounds also were fired.

Similar activity on Tuesday night ended two hours before a 10 p.m. curfew with deputies advancing on protesters with volleys of tear-gas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs to disperse the crowd.

Responding to criticism that law enforcement over-reacted in a heavy-handed manner, Mayor Mike Elliott said on Wednesday that the sheriff's office, rather than city police, was handling crowd-control operations.

"Gassing, in my opinion, is not a humane way of policing," Elliott told reporters on Wednesday. He also urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, saying: "The eyes of the world are on Brooklyn Center."

Elliott later joined a small gathering of Wright's relatives and supporters at a newly erected memorial, featuring a wooden sculpture of a clenched fist, near the spot where Wright was slain.