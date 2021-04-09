UN awaits 'proof of life' for Dubai princess - spokesperson

The UN human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for “proof of life” for Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, but has not received one, a spokesperson said on Friday.

In a video message filmed in a bathroom and obtained by the BBC, the princess said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa. The UAE last month said Latifa was being cared for at home by family and medical professionals.