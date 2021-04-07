U.S. reviewing 5,600 migrant child cases for possible separations at U.S./Mexico border

The Biden administration is reviewing the cases of 5,600 migrant children to see whether they were separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump, a Department of Homeland Security official said on Wednesday.

The review is expected to find a small number of additional separations on top of thousands identified through ongoing litigation, the official told reporters.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took over from the Republican Trump on Jan. 20, issued an executive order in February to create a task force to reunite children and parents still separated by Trump's "zero tolerance" border strategy.