China could have done more to aid world's Covid-19 response, top US health official says

US coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the US and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to Covid-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus.

At a panel held by the Atlantic Council, a US think-tank, Birx said the US would have been more focused on identifying Covid-19 patients without symptoms if China has shared information about the frequency with which Covid-19 patients, particularly young people, are asymptomatic.

“I have to say if we had known about the level of asymptomatic spread, we would have all looked at this differently,” Birx said at the panel. “That’s usually the initial countries’ responsibility ... and I think that did delay across the board our ability to really see or look for this.”