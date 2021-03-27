Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

Ten people were arrested in the city of Bristol in southwest England on Friday after protests over a new policing bill turned violent with people throwing glass bottles and bricks at officers, police said in a statement.

Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring Covid-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

“Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class A drugs,” the local Avon and Somerset Police superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement.

“Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint,” Runacres added.