Facebook freezes Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro's page over Covid-19 misinformation

Facebook has frozen Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's page for violating policies against spreading misinformation about Covid-19 by promoting a remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.

Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, as a “miracle” medication that neutralises the coronavirus with no side effects, a claim doctors say is not backed by science.

Facebook has taken down a video in which Maduro promotes the medication because it violates a policy against false claims “that something can guarantee prevention from getting Covid-19 or can guarantee recovery from Covid-19.”

“We follow guidance from the WHO (World Health Organisation) that says there is currently no medication to cure the virus,” the spokesperson told Reuters. “Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only.”

Maduro in the video says Carvativir, which he calls “miracle drops” of 19th century Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez who has been beatified by the Roman Catholic Church, can be used preventively and therapeutically against the coronavirus.