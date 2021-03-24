WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging elephant
A father took his two-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure while at the San Diego Zoo, resulting in a 40-year-old elephant charging at the man.
As he ran to safety, he dropped the toddler. The footage was caught on camera by another visitor at the zoo.
The girl was reportedly unharmed and returned to her mother.
The dad was arrested and charged with child endangerment.
TimesLIVE
