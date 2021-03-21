WATCH | Polluted waters around the world seen from the sky

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and about 1.6 billion people — almost a quarter of the world's population — have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United Nations.

While the UN's Sustainable Development Goals call for water and sanitation for all by 2030, the world body says water scarcity is increasing and more than half the world's population will be living in water-stressed regions by 2050.

In the run-up to the UN's World Water Day on March 22, Reuters photographers used drones to capture dramatic pictures and video of polluted waterways around the world.