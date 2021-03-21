US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres

The opening of the reception centres would mark a significant shift by the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, away from the detention of migrant families in for-profit facilities.

In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities. However, the order did not address immigration jails run by ICE.

Roughly 1,200 migrants were being held in two family detention centres in Texas as of Wednesday, according to an ICE spokesperson. A third centre in Pennsylvania is no longer being used to hold families.

The number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border has climbed in recent weeks as Biden has rolled back some of the hard-line policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Biden, who took office on January 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing those policies. At the same time, some Democrats opposed Biden's administration reopening a Trump-era emergency shelter for children.

The hotel sites, set to open in April, will offer Covid-19 testing, medical care, food services, social workers and case managers to help with travel and onward destinations, according to the two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. Staff will be trained to work with children.