Sex consent app proposal sparks criticism in Australia.

One of Australia's top police officers faced criticism on Thursday for suggesting an app that records sexual consent could be used to address a rise in sexual assault cases.

Mick Fuller, police commissioner for New South Wales, said an app that allowed people to digitally document their agreement before having sex could be "part of the solution", after cases of sexual assault in the state rose by 10% last year.

"I am just suggesting: is it part of the solution? Maybe it's not, but if we don't do something then more and more women are going to come forward seeking justice for sexual violence," he told reporters.

The proposal, which followed allegations of sexual misconduct by top Australian officials that have triggered widespread protests, sparked a mostly negative response, with many saying technology was not the answer.