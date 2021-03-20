Atlanta shooting suspect's church decries killings as 'wicked betrayal'

The Baptist church where the suspect in this week's Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on Friday decrying the attack as a wicked betrayal of faith and describing the eight victims, who included six women of Asian descent, as blameless.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of homicide in Tuesday's fatal shooting of four people at two day spas in Atlanta and four others at another spa in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64km) north of the state capital.

In a statement, the Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, said Long's “extreme and wicked act is nothing less than rebellion against our Holy God and His Word.”

Investigators said Long had admitted carrying out the attacks, saying he was driven by internal conflict over what he described as a sex addiction, not racial animus towards Asians.

But the rampage has stirred fear among Asian Americans, who see the crimes as a part of a national surge in racially motivated attacks that has accelerated with the Covid-19 pandemic.