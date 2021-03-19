Two jurors dismissed in trial on Floyd's death after R397mln settlement, two new ones seated

Two jurors seated in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges over his arrest of George Floyd, were dismissed on Wednesday after they said news of a R397mln ($27mln) settlement with Floyd's family meant they could no longer be impartial.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill had set aside three weeks for jury selection, beginning last week, and was back down to seven seated jurors after the two dismissals. Two new jurors were seated later on Wednesday: a Black man and a multiracial woman, both in their 40s, according to the court.

“We're back to where we were this morning but it's better than being behind,” Cahill said shortly before recessing for the day.