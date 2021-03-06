Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bill in marathon Senate session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day.

With Republicans united in opposition, Democrats who narrowly control the chamber must keep all 50 of their members on board in order to pass the package, as they hope to do this weekend.

Progress ground to a halt for more than 11 hours as Democrats negotiated a compromise on unemployment benefits to satisfy centrists, chiefly Senator Joe Manchin, who worried the massive package might overheat the economy.

With that issue resolved, the chamber then moved to a series of Republican attempts to modify the bill. The first attempt -- to adjourn for the evening -- fell short by a vote of 48 to 50.