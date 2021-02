Biden plans Texas visit, pushes for speedy disaster funds in winter storm crisis

“If I can do it without creating a burden for folks, I plan on going,” he said. A presidential visit to the state is being planned for next week.

Biden has asked his team to expedite Texas's request for a disaster declaration, clearing the way for more federal resources, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

The White House later said in a statement that Biden called the acting administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Bob Fenton, to let him know he would approve Texas' request as soon as the agency forwards a formal request.

The White House has been in touch with mayors in Texas cities, including Houston and Austin, and officials in Dallas and other counties, to make sure they were connected to FEMA and have access to federal government resources, an administration official said separately.

Biden spoke to Governor Abbott on Thursday, and said the federal government would work with state and local authorities to offer relief to affected families.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ted Cruz continued to face a backlash for travelling to a Mexican resort city in the middle of the crisis. Cruz returned to Texas from his very brief trip to Cancun on Thursday. He has called the trip a “mistake.”

“We're not spending any time, energy or breath analysing Senator Cruz's whereabouts or his group chat,” Psaki said.

Congressional Democrats criticised Abbott and his fellow Republicans who control the state legislature on Friday, saying the crisis happened because they failed to upgrade the state's independent electricity grid.

“This was preventable because for years Republicans have turned their back on the fact that the Texas power grid was not able to handle extreme cold temperatures,” said Democratic US Representative Marc Veasey.

“We're now given reports that our grid was minutes, if not seconds, away from a complete collapse.”