World

Georgia's prime minister resigns, opposition calls for early election

Ruling party names PM candidate

By Reuters - 18 February 2021 - 17:05
Russian president Vladimir Putin is facing growing opposition as citizens scramble to make ends meet. His prime minister has thrown in the towel, prompting opposition parties to call for an election.
Russian president Vladimir Putin is facing growing opposition as citizens scramble to make ends meet. His prime minister has thrown in the towel, prompting opposition parties to call for an election.
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

MOSCOW - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation on Thursday, prompting celebrations from the opposition, which called for an early election.

Gakharia, who had held the post since 2019, said he was stepping down because of a disagreement with his own team over the detention of Nika Melia, a prominent opposition politician.

"I believe that confrontation and rivalry within the country endanger the future of Georgia's democratic and economic development," Gakharia wrote on Twitter.

"Therefore, I have announced my resignation in the hope of reducing polarisation and de-escalating the situation."

Gakharia had said that Melia's detention was unacceptable if it threatened to fuel political divisions in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people.

Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, had been accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019, a charge he has dismissed as politically motivated.

A court in the capital Tbilisi on Wednesday ordered that Melia be taken into custody for allegedly failing to post bail.

Following Gakharia's resignation, the Interior Ministry announced it was postponing carrying out the order to take Melia into custody.

A crowd gathered outside his party's offices and waved Georgian flags in celebration, according to Sputnik Georgia.

Inside UNM headquarters, Melia called for an early election.

"On behalf of all opposition parties, I declare: let's sit at the negotiating table with representatives of this government and start negotiations on new early elections," Melia said.

Georgian Dream won the parliamentary election in October last year, but the opposition said the vote was rigged and marred with violations.

Melia said at the time that his party did not recognise its outcome and called for a re-run.

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of Georgian Dream, said it was putting forward Defence Minister Irakli Garibashvili as a candidate to replace Gakharia, TASS news agency reported.

Despite Ukraine ban, Russia gives Sputnik V doses to rebel-held area

Russia has begun supplying its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine despite a ban by Kyiv, a local ...
News
2 weeks ago

Police detain 261 people at rallies in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - protest monitor

Russian police have detained 261 people at unauthorised protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X