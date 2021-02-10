Australian media say 'sorry' for breaching gag order in Cardinal Pell child sex assault case

Australian media companies apologised in court on Wednesday for breaching a suppression order on reporting a child sex assault conviction, since overturned, of former Vatican treasurer George Pell in 2018.

A dozen Australian media outlets pled guilty for breaching the gag order in a deal with the state, which has dropped all other charges against the companies and their reporters, editors and presenters, sparing them potential jail sentences.

Lawyers for News Corp, Nine Entertainment Corp and its subsidiaries and online service mamamia gave an "unqualified and sincere apology" to the Supreme Court of Victoria, the County Court of Victoria and its Chief Judge Peter Kidd, who issued the suppression order in 2018.

Pell was found guilty in December 2018 on five charges of sexually assaulting two choirboys. Reporting on the case was gagged as he was due to face another trial the following year, but that second case was eventually dropped.

Foreign media reported on his conviction, naming him and the charges, and only after that did Australian media publish stories saying a prominent unnamed person had been convicted of a major crime which they were unable to report on. Some referred to foreign reporting of the case.