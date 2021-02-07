Three dead in US fight over snow: 'You should have kept your mouth shut,' says neighbour as he fires final shot
Warning: the video contains scenes of graphic violence
A US man shot dead a couple living next to him before turning the gun on himself after an argument over the shovelling of show, according to an NBC report.
The double murder and suicide happened in Pennsylvania on Monday morning.
It started when the married couple, James and Lisa Goy, shovelled snow from their parking spots and dumped the snow into Jeffrey Spaide's yard, sparking an argument that escalated into the deadly shooting.
3 dead in murder-suicide over snow removal dispute in Pennsylvania on Monday, prosecutors say. https://t.co/SroeCt7S6L— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2021
CCTV footage shows Spaide going inside his home after the couple hurled insanities at him. He returned with a handgun, shot both the Goys, then went back into his house and emerged with a rifle to continue the shooting.
Daily Mail reported that Spaide told Lisa Goy, as he pulled the final trigger: "You should have kept your mouth shut."
NBC News reported Spaide shot himself in his home shortly afterwards and prosecutors are ruling the triple shooting as a murder-suicide.
Warning: the video contains scenes of graphic violence
This is the story behind this wild shooting. Neighbors pushed a guy too far apparently.. https://t.co/tuW9FkcUrp pic.twitter.com/bjxSw3NmLG— Wil Uno (@Fueledbyair) February 4, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.