In visit to Capitol, Biden honors police officer killed in Jan 6 assault

U.S. President Joe Biden made a late-night visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to pay his respects to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month.

In a solemn ceremony, the cremated remains of Sicknick, who died of his injuries the day after the Jan. 6 attack, arrived on Tuesday night to lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda until midday Wednesday.

Biden and his wife, Jill, stood before the remains with their hands over their hearts in silent tribute to Sicknick.

Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. Congress filed into the Rotunda for the ceremony. One by one, Sicknick's fellow Capitol Police officers approached the receptacle containing the remains and saluted. U.S. lawmakers will take their turn on Wednesday morning.

Sicknick was a casualty of the storming of the Capitol by hundreds of Trump supporters after a fiery speech in which the then-president urged them to “fight” his election loss to Biden. Four others died in the violence.