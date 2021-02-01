World

US distributes 49.9m doses of Covid-19 vaccines, administers 31.1 million shots — CDC

By Reuters - 01 February 2021 - 09:29
National Guard personnel and pharmacists from Safeway and Albertsons administer vaccines at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, US January 27, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
Image: REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 31,123,299 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 49,933,250 doses.

The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6am. ET   on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had administered 29,577,902 doses of the vaccines and distributed 49,932,850 doses.

The agency said 25,201,143 people had received one or more doses while 5,657,142 people have got a second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 3,683,718 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.  

