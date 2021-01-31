World

Police detain 261 people at rallies in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - protest monitor

Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vladivostok, Russia January 31, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russian police have detained 261 people at unauthorised protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Navalny's supporters in Moscow plan to rally near the Kremlin administration and the headquarters of the FSB, the KGB's successor, later on Sunday at 0900 GMT .

