World

Britain withdraws Covid-19 ad criticised for "1950s sexism"

By Reuters - 29 January 2021 - 11:43
A Covid-19 message on a building in central Birmingham, U.K.. The advert in question however showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning.
A Covid-19 message on a building in central Birmingham, U.K.. The advert in question however showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning.
Image: Darren Staples

The British government withdrew a coronavirus public awareness advert that depicted women doing domestic chores while a man relaxed on a sofa and which prompted a wave of criticism that it exemplified "1950s sexism".

The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning.

The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.

"Who made this? And who approved it? Heteronormative. Reinforcing the view that it is a woman's job to homeschool, clean, do the childcare," Pragya Agarwal, a behavioural and data scientist, said in a tweet which was liked 7,500 times.

"Are the men out there fighting a war or something?"

Opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper tweeted: "Turns out 1950s sexism is spreading fast too."

The online ad was taken down by the government on Thursday, saying it did not reflect its views on women.

Guidance from Britain's Advertising Standards Authority says that depicting gender stereotypes is likely to cause "harm or serious or widespread offence".

"An ad that depicts a man with his feet up and family members creating mess around a home while a woman is solely responsible for cleaning up the mess" is "likely to be unacceptable," the guidance states.

UK detects 77 cases of Covid variant found in SA

Britain has detected 77 cases of the SA variant of Covid-19, the health minister said on Sunday, also urging people to strictly follow lockdown rules ...
News
5 days ago

Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine

Britain said on Wednesday it was helping Kenya prepare to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University, as African ...
News
1 week ago

Gambia vows to name and shame latest Covid-19 quarantine cheats

Forty people in Gambia confirmed as coronavirus positive in the past week have refused to self-isolate or escaped treatment centres, the health ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X